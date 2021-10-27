Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETEK stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,108,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,610,281. Eco-Tek Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

