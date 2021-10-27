Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 40,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,136. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

