Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.