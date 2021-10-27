Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Royalties stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Elemental Royalties has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

