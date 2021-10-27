Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

ECF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.