EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 5,860.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of EMCHF stock remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. EML Payments has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

