Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.33, but opened at $124.50. Encore Wire shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 2,675 shares.

The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

