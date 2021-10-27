Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$52.99 and last traded at C$53.24. Approximately 52,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 115,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGH shares. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

