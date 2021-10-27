Entain (LON:ENT) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Entain (LON:ENT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 40.79 ($0.53) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,042.79 ($26.69). 2,032,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,014.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,829.57. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.58.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.