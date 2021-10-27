Entergy (ETR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.