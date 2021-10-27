Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Envista has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. Envista has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

