Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 4,639,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,188. Epazz has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Epazz Company Profile
