Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EPAZ stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 4,639,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,188. Epazz has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

