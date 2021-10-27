EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

