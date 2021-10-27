Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.19.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded down C$1.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$77.00. 49,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,524. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$40.75 and a 52 week high of C$80.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$141.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,765. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

