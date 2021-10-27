Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.19.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$77.00. 49,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$150.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$40.75 and a one year high of C$80.53.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

