ETNA Network (ETNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $231,288.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $231,288.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.13 or 1.00439907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.06742255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

