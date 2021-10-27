Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in October

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
EUMNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 7,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Euro Manganese has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.68.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
