Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in October

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EUMNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 7,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Euro Manganese has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

