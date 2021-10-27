Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 242,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 81,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.