Everest (ID) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and $344,953.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.