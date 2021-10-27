EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-583 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.660 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE EVTC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

