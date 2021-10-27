EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.68

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $607.03 million for the quarter.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

