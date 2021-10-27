ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $623,122.51

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $623,122.51 and $8,123.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011206 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

