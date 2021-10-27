Exeedme (XED) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $28.66 million and $1.05 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.