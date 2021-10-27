Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

