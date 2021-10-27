Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.16. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 509 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Get Exeo Entertainment alerts:

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.