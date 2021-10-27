EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $11,999.97 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.00318055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

