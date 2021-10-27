Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75 to $6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.57. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.850 EPS.

NYSE:EXR traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.86. 563,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,354. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.71.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.71.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.