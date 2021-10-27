Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 982.2% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,069. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

