F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $223.04 and last traded at $220.90, with a volume of 12829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.90.

The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

