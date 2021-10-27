Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,491,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.33. The company had a trading volume of 613,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

