Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,643.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.32. 763,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

