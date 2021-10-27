Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the September 30th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FDVRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 90,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Facedrive has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

