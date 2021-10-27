Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 68,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 659,709 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.