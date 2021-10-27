Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSLY opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,845 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

