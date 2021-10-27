Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.