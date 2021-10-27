Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.78

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.78 and last traded at $122.74, with a volume of 28905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

