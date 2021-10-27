Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Up 8.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares shot up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 4,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 79,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.