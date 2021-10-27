FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $11,993.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

