Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FIOGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

