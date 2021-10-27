First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

FRBA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Get First Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRBA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.