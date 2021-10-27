First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.68

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and traded as high as $15.19. First Bank shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 22,672 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

