First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.01

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 160848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

