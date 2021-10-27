First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.
NYSE FCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 650,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile
First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.
