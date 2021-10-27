First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.
FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
First Foundation stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.