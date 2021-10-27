First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Foundation stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

