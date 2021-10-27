First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FFWM stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

