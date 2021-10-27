First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
FFWM stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.
In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
