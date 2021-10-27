First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Declares Share Buyback Program

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE FHN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 4,627,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.