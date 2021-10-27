First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.17.

First National Financial stock traded down C$2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.47. 334,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$36.21 and a 52 week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

