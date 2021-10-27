First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.17.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$2.60 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.47. 334,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.21 and a 12 month high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

