First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.
FN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.17.
Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$2.60 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.47. 334,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.21 and a 12 month high of C$53.25.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
