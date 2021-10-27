First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.17.

FN traded down C$2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.47. 334,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.41. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$36.21 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. Analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

