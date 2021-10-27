First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
