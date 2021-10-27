First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. First Niles Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

